Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) a €16.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.20 ($19.06).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €13.42 ($15.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.33 and its 200-day moving average is €11.39. DIC Asset AG has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

