ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €23.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.50 ($21.76).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.