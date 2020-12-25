ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €23.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.50 ($21.76).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

