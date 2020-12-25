K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €6.70 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €7.62 ($8.96) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €11.46 ($13.48). The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.36.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.