Canaccord Genuity Lowers Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Price Target to C$1.30

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FLT opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.10. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

