CIBC Raises Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target to C$1.60

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE RIV opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

