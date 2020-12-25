OTR Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 28th (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

OTR Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 28th. OTR Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

