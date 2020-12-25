Investors Buy High Volume of Proto Labs Call Options (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $172.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRLB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.