Investors Buy High Volume of Proto Labs Call Options (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.
In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PRLB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
