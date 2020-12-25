Investors Buy Large Volume of Fly Leasing Call Options (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,940 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the average volume of 249 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 52.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

