Investors Buy Large Volume of Fly Leasing Call Options (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,940 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the average volume of 249 call options.
Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 52.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.