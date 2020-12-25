ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 1,487,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,598,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

Specifically, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $3,653,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,278,953 shares of company stock worth $98,136,684 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $16,176,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,434,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

