Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 395.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

