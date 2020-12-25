Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aegon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $3.80 on Monday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Aegon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 13.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 76.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

