Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aegon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $3.80 on Monday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
