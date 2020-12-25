Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $92.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE WLK opened at $81.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

