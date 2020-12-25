BidaskClub Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Hold

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

