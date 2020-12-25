Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPNS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

SPNS opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

