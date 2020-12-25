BidaskClub Upgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to “Strong-Buy”

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $725.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

