BidaskClub Upgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to “Strong-Buy”

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $725.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
See Also: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.