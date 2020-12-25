Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIND. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

LIND stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

