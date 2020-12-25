Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

OFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 384,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $29,932. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

