Analysts Offer Predictions for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $156.22.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after purchasing an additional 560,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $4,442,715 in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

