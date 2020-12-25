Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.