Contrasting Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and QMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -40.68% 36.30% 4.58% QMed N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tivity Health and QMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 0 4 6 0 2.60 QMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tivity Health currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Tivity Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than QMed.

Risk & Volatility

Tivity Health has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QMed has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of QMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivity Health and QMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $1.13 billion 0.84 -$286.82 million $2.02 9.70 QMed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Summary

Tivity Health beats QMed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services under the Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, and Wisely Well names. This segment sells pre-packaged foods comprising frozen and non-frozen, and shelf-stable products directly to weight loss program participants primarily through the Internet and telephone; QVC, a television shopping network; and retailers. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

QMed Company Profile

QMed, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in providing disease management services to health plans and federal government. QMed, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Eatontown, New Jersey.

