Contrasting First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) & First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 3.47 $55.60 million N/A N/A First Hawaiian $871.22 million 3.48 $284.39 million $2.19 10.59

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91%

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First National Bank Alaska and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86

First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.22%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats First National Bank Alaska on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans. The company also provides cash and wealth management, contract collection, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 28 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.