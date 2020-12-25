InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 80.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

