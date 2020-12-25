MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $512.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $608.00 price target on the stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $573.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.66. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.