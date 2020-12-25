MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $512.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $608.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MKTX opened at $573.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.66. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
