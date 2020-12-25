Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
Shares of WKHS stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.
In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,720 shares of company stock valued at $10,143,171 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $12,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
