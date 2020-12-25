Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,720 shares of company stock valued at $10,143,171 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $12,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

