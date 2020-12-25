Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.
PGNY opened at $42.16 on Friday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.
In other Progyny news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $692,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,045.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,343,905 shares of company stock worth $73,714,896 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.