Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

PGNY opened at $42.16 on Friday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $692,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,045.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,343,905 shares of company stock worth $73,714,896 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

