BidaskClub Lowers Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Buy

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $207.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

