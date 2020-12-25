BidaskClub Upgrades CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to “Hold”

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of CEO opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CNOOC by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the second quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CNOOC by 19.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

