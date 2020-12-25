ValuEngine Lowers Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to Strong Sell

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Shares of BNED stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.