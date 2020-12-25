National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE NSA opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

