HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. Jyske Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.64.

HubSpot stock opened at $414.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.03. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,511 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

