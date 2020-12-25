Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

