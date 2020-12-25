AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Dividend Announcement

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 2,032,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,297,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.
