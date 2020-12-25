AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Dividend Announcement

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 2,032,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,297,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.