Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $31.65 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

