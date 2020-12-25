Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exact Sciences Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.90). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.87.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $139.56 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $144.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,821 shares of company stock worth $13,264,439. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

