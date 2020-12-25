Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) – Analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO)
Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.
