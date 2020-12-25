Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) – Analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) alerts:

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:TXP opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$461.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32.

About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.