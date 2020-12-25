The Southern (NYSE:SO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of SO opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 16.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,487,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

