Telos (NYSE:TLS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telos traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 20038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLS. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

