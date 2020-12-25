Zillow Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZG. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.26.

Shares of ZG opened at $143.86 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

