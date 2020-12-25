Insider Selling: Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) Insider Sells £868,000 in Stock

Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) insider Gerard Rabbette sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £868,000 ($1,134,047.56).

Uniphar plc (UPR.L) stock opened at GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Uniphar plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.63 ($0.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.39.

About Uniphar plc (UPR.L)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

