Star Peak Energy Transition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,035 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical volume of 452 call options.

Shares of Star Peak Energy Transition stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77. Star Peak Energy Transition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

