Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

ORIC stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Svennilson Peter acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $160,831,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,794,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,558,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 733,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,162,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

