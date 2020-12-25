Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 901 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 583% compared to the typical volume of 132 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,599,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 10,262.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.64 million, a P/E ratio of 95.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

