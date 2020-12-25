Bill.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,591 put options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 1,647 put options.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $197,357.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,093 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,708. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bill.com by 337.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $2,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $12,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -285.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

