Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $378.00 to $383.00. The stock traded as high as $383.81 and last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 2569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.97.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

