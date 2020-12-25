Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £68,958.72 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider Charlie Ridge sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57), for a total value of £68,958.72 ($90,095.01).

Charlie Ridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85).

IPX opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 628.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 493.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market cap of £938.99 million and a PE ratio of 68.57. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 750 ($9.80).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

