Lisa Anson Purchases 39,998 Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) Stock

Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) insider Lisa Anson acquired 39,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,128.82).

Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) stock opened at GBX 56.10 ($0.73) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.51. Redx Pharma Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £153.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for IPF, NASH, and liver fibrosis.

