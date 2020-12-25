Lisa Anson Purchases 39,998 Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) Stock

Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) insider Lisa Anson acquired 39,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,128.82).
Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) stock opened at GBX 56.10 ($0.73) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.51. Redx Pharma Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £153.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.
