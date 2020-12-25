Graham Scott Miller Purchases 27,711 Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Stock

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller purchased 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).

Shares of LON SUH opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.33 million and a P/E ratio of -18.40. Sutton Harbour Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.78.

Get Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) alerts:

About Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.