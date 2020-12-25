Graham Scott Miller Purchases 27,711 Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Stock

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller purchased 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).
Shares of LON SUH opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.33 million and a P/E ratio of -18.40. Sutton Harbour Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.78.
About Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L)
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.