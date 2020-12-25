Analyzing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

71.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Krystal Biotech and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.00%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 207.12%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -10.72% -10.40% Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19%

Volatility & Risk

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -50.46 Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 159.80 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -3.09

Krystal Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in preclinical stage for treating aesthetic skin conditions; KB104 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome; and KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, which is in discovery stage. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.