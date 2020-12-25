Head-To-Head Review: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 0.66 $474.08 million $3.10 1.61 RPT Realty $234.09 million 2.94 $91.51 million $1.08 7.87

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00 RPT Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus price target of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 698.26%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 8.15% 2.20% RPT Realty 35.25% 10.48% 3.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Apartment Investment and Management on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

