Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.26. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $183.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

